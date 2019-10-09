Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest 26 during Operation Non-Stop

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has made 26 arrests over the past few weeks as part of their warrant roundup called “Operation Non-Stop.”

During this operation, agents with LPNET served a total of over 50 arrest warrants that resulted in 26 arrests.

According to LPSO, many of these arrests were for charges related to drug distribution in Lincoln Parish.

The following people were arrested during Operation Non-Stop.

-DERRICK BRAGGS

-DAMEON CROWE

-KAYLA DEASON

-LORENZO FRANKLIN

-ANTUANE GAMBLE

-KENDRICK HAMPTON

-LAMARCUS HUNTER

-TYLER JOHNSON

-DARRIUN MANNING

-AUTUMN MCCRAY

-AMAJUAN MITCHELL

-LAMARIO MOORE

-MICHAEL NELSON

-BRIAN PATRICK

-SKIE PAYNE

-DEKENDRICK PERCY

-BRUCE PIERCE

-RICO QUALLS

-JOYCE TURNER

-DONTAVEOUS UNDERWOOD

-ANNA WHARTON

-DENTAVIUS WRIGHT

-DWIGHT FOWLER

-JODI BREWER

-SANQUETA CRAFT

-ZACH FISHER

LPNET is a joint task force made up by the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Ruston Police Department, Grambling Police Department, and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

