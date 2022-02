LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, they will be distributing COVID Rapid Test Kits on Thursday, February 24, 2022 in the Lincoln Parish Safety Complex parking lot. It is located at 161 Road Camp Rd, Ruston, La. 71270.

See the full Facebook post below.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=318324586999610&set=a.300317578800311

One kit will be provided per vehicle.