Lincoln Parish Schools temporarily closes doors due to COVID-19

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the nation, many schools are closing its doors and shifting to virtual learning due to positive cases and staffing shortages.

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the Lincoln Parish School Board announced it will close its doors out of concern for their students. Students will return on Tuesday, January 18. There will be no virtual classes for students.

Read the full statement below provided by the Lincoln Parish School Board.

Lincoln Parish School Board is diligently monitoring the health and wellness of all our students in the district. We do not take this responsibility lightly and are willing to take all appropriate measures to ensure our students and employees are safe. We are aware that our students and staff are being affected by the uptick of illnesses due to not only COVID-19 but other ailments such as colds, stomach viruses, and flu. For this reason, the decision has been made to close Lincoln Parish Schools on Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14.



Students will return on Tuesday, January 18 following the Martin Luther King Holiday. As a school district, we will take this time to deep clean all schools thoroughly in an effort to offset the transferring of these illnesses. There will be no virtual assignments for students and athletics will be addressed individually by schools as far as continuing. The second-9-weeks/1st semester will now end on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and report cards will go home on Monday, January 24. We encourage everyone to use this cautionary measure to rest and to take adequate precautions to avoid any unnecessary exposure.



We would like to thank our students, parents and employees for their patience and understanding as we navigate through this season. Lincoln Parish students and their well-being come first, and we will continue to make that our top priority.

-Lincoln Parish School Board