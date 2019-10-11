Lincoln Parish officials arrest more than 25 suspects

RUSTON, La. (10/11/2019)– Over the past few weeks, Lincoln Parish officials have been working on this year’s second successful warrant round up.

Officials say 50 arrest warrants were out for 26 different suspects across Lincoln Parish. Agents have been able to make these arrests through “Operation Non-Stop”.

“LPNET is our narcotics enforcement team and this is the second roundup they have done in 2019,” Landon Hunt, Patrol Captain, said.

All of the suspects were wanted for charges related to narcotics distribution in Lincoln Parish.

“These drug dealers, they don’t just target adults, but also kids, young folks,” Hunt said. “When people start using drugs it tears apart families, it tears apart communities, and by etting the dealers off the streets, we’re removing the source.”

Officials say this not only cleans the streets of drugs, but also helps lower the crime rate across the parish.

“Whether it be vehicle burglaries or domestic violence, a lot of that stems back to narcotics use, so by getting these drug dealers off the street, it’s helping clean up our parish,” Hunt said.

The search is not over. There are still outstanding arrest warrants and officials say they will not stop until all of their suspects are behind bars.

“Our guys are working diligently and these people will be picked up,” Hunt said.