LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Join the Lincoln Parish Library for a night of fun at the Fall into a book festival Saturday, October 15, 2022. The event will be at the Lincoln Parish Library, located at 910 N. Trenton in Ruston, la.

The event lasts from 2 PM to 4 PM. Participants will get the chance to play games, win prizes and meet regional children’s authors.