“Limitless” community event coming to Twin Cities

WEST MONROE, La. (1/22/2020) — The Pentecostals of the Twin Cities is hosting “Limitless”– an event aimed towards bringing the community together.

There will be live music, a guest speaker, food trucks, basketball and volleyball, and give away a free car! It’s all happening on Friday, January 24th at the Pentecostals church in West Monroe located at 125 Glenwood Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. and service starts at 7 p.m.

You can pre-register for tickets to win the free car now at www.potclimitless.com.