“Limitless” community event coming to Twin Cities

News

Buy your tickets for this event now for a chance to win a free car!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (1/22/2020) — The Pentecostals of the Twin Cities is hosting “Limitless”– an event aimed towards bringing the community together.

There will be live music, a guest speaker, food trucks, basketball and volleyball, and give away a free car! It’s all happening on Friday, January 24th at the Pentecostals church in West Monroe located at 125 Glenwood Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. and service starts at 7 p.m.

You can pre-register for tickets to win the free car now at www.potclimitless.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories