LIGHT DISPLAY: Candy Cane Lane is officially open for holiday season

CALHOUN, LA (11/22/19)– Whether you want to celebrate Christmas now or after thanksgiving, Candy Cane Lane is open for business. From January to October, it’s just a plot of land. However, for two months it’s transformed into Candy Cane Lane.



“I saw a need for something like Candy Cane Lane in Northeast Louisiana and I kind of just wanted to bring our Christmas traditions to folks here in Louisiana,” said Ben Hanson, owner.



Though we’re not past Thanksgiving, many in the community are getting in the holiday spirit by driving through the light display.



“It’s just a chance to all be together, to get out and ride around. This is my son and his best friend, it gives them a chance to be together and get in the Christmas spirit,” said Kieth Lee, Customer.

From a nativity scene to lights that dance to music, Candy Cane Lane has something for the whole family.



“The tunnels were my favorite part tonight, ” said Raelyn Lee, Customer.



Candy Cane Lane has over 1 million lights and it’s mile-long display offers both visual and musical attractions. Though it was raining, that didn’t stop people from coming out.



“It was really beautiful. We enjoyed it. It gives glory to God and I think that’s a good thing,” said Lynne frost, Customer.

Hard work and time went into making sure all the customers had a great experience.

“I start about September 1st, putting it all back up and getting it all ready to go,” said Hanson.

It’s one way the Hanson family makes sure to light up the holiday spirit of all those who pass through.

COST: $20 for family vehicle and $40 for commercial vehicle.

DATES: November 22nd- December 31st (6:00- 10:00 PM)

CLICK HERE TO SEE WEBSITE