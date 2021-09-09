Honey Hole Insider: 9/10/2021

COLLINSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Thursday September 9, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 56 year-old Tamala Ragsdale and 60-year-old Terry Ragsdale each for one count of Exploitation of the Infirmed.

Per the report, the charges stem from a complaint lodged on June 29, 2021 stating that 82-year-old Sarah Liles was being taken advantage of prior to, and after the passing of her husband.