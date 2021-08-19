Honey Hole Insider: 8/20/2021

SWARTZ, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- A two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 139, just north of US Highway 80 has claimed the life of Ronald Lofton Jr., 30, of Monroe.

Louisiana State Police responded to the crash where an initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda Civic, driven by Lofton, was traveling southbound on LA Highway 139. He tried to make a left turn onto a private drive.