Honey Hole Insider: 8/13/2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Hospitals and emergency rooms are "beyond capacity" in Mississippi, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

In the data chart below, COVID-19 confirmed hospital admissions and cases were recorded from May 2020 through August 2021. As of Wednesday, August 11, 2,867 cases were reported along with 182 new hospital admissions-- a tremendous spike since July 2021 and the highest record number since January 2021.