Honey Hole Insider: 5/28/2021

UPDATE: WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Further investigation into the disappearance of Jessica Covington and her daughter, Isabella, revealed that on the night of their disappearance, Mrs. Covington had an active warrant for her arrest for a failure to appear on a DWI charge.

According to a release issued by Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, her vehicle was reported to be driving erratically, on and off the road, and with a flat tire. The vehicle finally became disabled and Mrs. Covington ran from the scene, disoriented and paranoid.