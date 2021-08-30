Covid Vaccines

MONROE,La--(KTVE/KARD) Due to hurricane Ida hundreds have fled New Orleans and found shelter here in Monroe. While some have evaded hurricane Ida there's still one thing evacuees can't escape, COVID-19.

The city of Monroe is allowing evacuees to take shelter at the Monroe Civic Center. According to the city of Monroe nearly 500 evacuees are being housed at the Civic Center. At least twelve out of the 500 hundred evacuees have tested positive for COVID-19. Those who tested positive are being housed in the lobby of the Jack Howard theatre, those who tested negative are being housed in the Civic Center Arena. Communications director for the city of Monroe Michelli martin says the city is preparing for even more evacuees.

Michelli Martin “We are expecting more evacuees as the day goes on sometime today, obviously search and rescues going on right now in the greater New Orleans area, and so as the dust settles and they find people, and they rally and get themselves together they're going to make their way up here seeking shelter. "

The city of Monroe isn't the only organization attending to help the evacuees.

United Way of Northeast Louisiana is starting their embrace Louisiana funds for evacuees. Citizens will be able to donate toiletries, money, and their time to help evacuees through the fund. President of United Way Northeast Louisiana Janet Durden says it's going to take a community effort to help those in need.