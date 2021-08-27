Covid MCS Tips Health Minute by Healthy Blue

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The National Weather Service has upgraded Ida to a Hurricane from a Tropical Storm and President Biden has approved Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for a State of Emergency.

According to the governor's office, on Friday, August 27, 2021, President Joe Biden declared that a state of emergency does exist in Louisiana and has ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the threat of emergency conditions from now Hurricane Ida beginning August 26, 2021.