Lifestyle expert P. Allen Smith coming to the ArkLaMiss!

WEST MONROE, La. (3/4/2020) — Johnette Mintz with the Monroe Garden Club stops by to tell us about a lifestyle expert coming right here to the ArkLaMiss! Television host P. Allen Smith is coming to Monroe Tuesday, March 10 at Bayou Point at ULM. Smith will discuss his new cookbook, the importance of preserving our environment and much more.

Tickets are $40 before the event and $30 the day of. Any money generated from this event will promote beautification in cities and towns within Ouachita Parish. To buy your ticket today, you can call (318)-325-2012.