LifeShare hosts two blood drives across the twin cities as the need for blood is still critical

OUACHITA PARISH, La (03/26/20) — Donating blood is an easy way to give back to the community. “If people wanna do something and they don’t know what to do, then donating a unit of blood is a good thing, that’s something they can do. It helps 3-4 people at one time just with one donation,” said Judy Goodwin, Blood Bank supervisor at St. Francis Medical Center.

And the need for blood stands the same. “We still have so many patients that are just in need along with patients coming into our hospitals and facilities,” said Brandon Baker, Regional Director for LifeShare blood center Monroe.

But even though the need is critical, it’s starting to look up a little bit. “I can tell you in the last few days we’ve used over 1,000 units of blood products just in our region in LifeShare supplies,” said Baker.

One blood donor says she’s given a ton of blood over the years and hopes others will donate as well. “I highly encourage everyone to give blood because it’s such an easy way to give back and it really helps people in the medical field and those who need it and it’s a great way to save lives too,” said Emma Underwood, Student.