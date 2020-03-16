Lifeshare Blood Center and St. Francis Medical Center partner together to combat local blood shortage

MONROE, La (03/16/20) — LifeShare Blood Center says in the last two weeks they’ve seen a decline in donors. Moving forward, they are canceling a lot of their mobile donation centers which has LifeShare relying on their main building to get blood donations.

Businesses, schools, and churches are closed across the country; and here in Monroe, it’s affecting blood donations for patients in hospitals.

“Over the last probably four weeks it’s beginning to decline and the last two weeks, it’s been really really bad. We’re giving it out, but we haven’t been getting much in, so we’re trying to conserve what we have,” said Judy Goodwin, Blood Bank Coordinator at St. Francis Medical Center.

LifeShare Blood Center says they use large event gatherings like churches and schools to set up donation spots, but since everything is closed or restricted to a certain amount of people, they’re having to limit where they get donations from.

“We’ve seen a cancelation in units–we currently had 1500 units projected to collect in the next few weeks,” said Brandon Baker, Regional Director for LifeShare Blood Center Monroe.

At St. Francis, blood donations go to NICU babies, surgeries, oncology patients, and others who need those donations.

“Not just trauma, but there are people who day to day need it to improve their prognosis,” said Godwin. St. Francis and Lifeshare say it seems common to donate during an emergency, but donating before an emergency happens is key.

“We’re just asking anyone who is in good health and is healthy to please– you can come out to our center or go on our website and look at our mobile locations,” said Baker.

St. Francis and LifeShare Blood Center are having a mobile blood donation bus outside St. Francis tomorrow and Wednesday from 1 pm to 7 pm if you’re healthy and would like to donate blood.

You can also go to the LifeShare Blood Center site and set up an appointment to give blood.