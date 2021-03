WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lifeshare Blood Center and Glenwood Medical are hosting a blood drive.

The blood drive will be held in the parking lot of Glenwood Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, March 2. The drive will start at 11:00 a.m. and run until 7:00 p.m.

According to Lifeshare, the blood donations will be used to help someone who might be battling cancer, fighting sickle cell disease, having surgery, or being treated after a traumatic accident.