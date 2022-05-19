BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – During Mental Health Awareness Month, the “Life Matters” group hosted a suicide prevention community rally hoping to educate families about this issue.

Arthur Ray Miller recently lost his daughter to suicide, now he says his mission is to bring awareness

“I mean, my baby girl is gone and it was by her choice. So I gotta do something to make sure that other people, you know, hey get your relationships right to open the door to conversations like this that have been happening.”

Professional counselor and behavior interventionist, Danielle Lorings, says it’s important to identify the signs of mental health.

“Parents and students need to be aware of what’s going on and what it looks like. Know the signs, isolation, non activities, quietness, withdrawn.”

Meanwhile, organizers of this rally say having this event with the Bastrop community was crucial during this time of instability.

“There were some lives out there going through different things so we wanted to be able to reach out to them and bring them together,” said one of the event coordinators, Kim Watson.

“It has been long overdue, so since so much has happened recently, it just became an urgency,” explained event coordinator, Paula Jones.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK(8255)