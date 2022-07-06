UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Library launches a new partnership with the Bayou D’Arbonne Lake Watershed District to host a Life Jacket Lending Station.



The Life Jacket Lending Library is part of the Beach Story Walk Program restored at the TT Fields Spillway Beach Recreation Area.

Union Parish Library Director, Stephanie Herrmann, says there are 20 life jackets available at the area to help prevent unintentional drowning, and they are free to use.

Herrmann says the program aims to promote science-nature learning stations for residents while doing it safely.

“In terms of water safety and drowning incidents, because they do happen, if we can prevent even one, then it will be worth it.”

Hunter Smith is a local resident, and he says life jackets will be beneficial for the people that come to the lake very often.

“I think it is important because they built the beach right next to the spillway, and if the current gets too strong, you can go up there and use a life jacket, and then you can be safe.”