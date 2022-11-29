MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center unveiled a new ultrasound machine thanks to the donations of Knights of Columbus.

Life Choices aims to help and educate parents on raising a child. The center provides classes, gives support for a safe pregnancy, and provides resources after birth for a healthy upbringing.

Ultrasound technician at Life Choices, Jamie Halley, says the new ultrasound machine will provide expecting parents with a 4D look at their baby.

“Their support has been incredible, and I’m forever grateful for them and the community all around.”

Hally emphasizes the impact this ultrasound makes for mothers-to-be once they hear their baby’s heartbeat and see their ultrasound image for the first time.

“It means the world to be able to show these girls their kiddo, just to 5-6 weeks, and show them that hard tone, and allow them to listen and take images and give it to them to take home.”

Those at Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center hope this new ultrasound technology will encourage parents to keep and raise their babies.