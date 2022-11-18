MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Round two of high school football playoffs in northeast Louisiana. #3 Ouachita Christian welcome #14 Sacred Heart.

The 9 and 1 Eagles have their eyes set to return back to the state championships. According to Maxpreps.com, as a team Ouachita Christian are rushing 163 yards per game and have a passing average of 237.3 per game.

On the defensive side of the ball Ouachita Christian has 67.7 tackles per game. The gloves are on for the battle with Sacred Heart on Football Friday Night.