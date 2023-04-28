JUNCTION CITY, Ark./La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Junction City School District held an official signing this week (4/26/23) that brought in two former student athletes to lead the school’s sports programs. Legendary head football coach David Carpenter announced his retirement earlier this month after 42 years of service and handed over the reins to Devin Ball. Ball is a 2009 Dragon graduate who became an Ouachita Baptist University student athlete. He eventually took on the role of defensive line coach at Camden-Fairview and later became the defensive coordinator. Ball and his team made it to the quarter finals in 2021, and semifinals in 2022.

Also joining the sports programs is Jessie Van Es, a student athlete who played softball at Missouri State University for four years and coached at Arkansas Tech for two. Van Es will also be the new K through 6th Grade P.E. coach and is excited to bring her style into the field.