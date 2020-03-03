Legalize Louisiana holds statewide rally for House Bill 346, Monroe included in locations

MONROE, LA (03/02/20) “I’m freely confident that we’re ready for a comprehensive plan on marijuana” says Stephen Simpson, an organizer with Cannabis for Freedom of Legalization in Louisiana. It’s a joint resolution, one that bought rallies and even school walk outs to some universities across the state.

House Bill 346 would authorize local governing authorities to allow the sale, possession, distribution and use of marijuana. Joshua Havens, Organizer with MJ4LA & Legalize Louisiana has been advocating for cannabis ordinances in the past, and hasn’t made progress.

“I was going to be able to give money out to the sheriff’s association, to the education system, highway department, etc., etc.. But because there was no actual local, no governing body over the local system to say I could implement an ordinance, which is what this is about, this changes the game” he says.

15 others pertaining to loosening marijuana laws are also being looked at come election time. Supporters were expected to attend Monday’s rally at the Monroe Riverwalk, and while turnout in south Louisiana wasn’t bad, attendance here went up in smoke.

While monday’s rally didn’t have as high as of a turnout as organizers were expecting, they hope house bill 346, as well as the others have better luck in the legislature.

“Honestly, I hope it’s not shot down, you know, especially as being one of the states first medical marijuana patients with a prescription. It’s a complete failure in my personal position as a medical marijuana patient here in the state of Louisiana” Haven says.

Organizers also say better health benefits and access aren’t the only things that would make the grass greener on the other side.

“It’s a billion dollar capital that will place itself within each local of the state of Louisiana which will be taxed on the commodity as a business commodity” says Simpson.

House Bill 346 will be voted on during the statewide election on November 3rd. And yes, the tree they brought with them was fake.