Learning and Outreach center helps the community during COVID-19 restaurant and store closures

MONROE, La (03/18/20) — Karen Palmertree is a volunteer at the learning and outreach center and says during the coronavirus outbreak across the country, it’s a perfect time to serve the community.

“We need unity now more than ever before and I’ve been promoting unity through this center for a long time,” said Karen Palmertree, Volunteer at the Learning and Outreach Center.

Every day she provides services for anyone who needs them throughout Ouachita Parish. We also–people will come in that need non-perishable goods and we give them out free and also clothing is available for the whole family free of charge,” said Palmertree.

And her heart behind serving? “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” said Palmertree.

The Learning and Outreach Center is open and available, giving services from someone to talk to, to a place to collect items for the family.

“From what I understand. Ours is unique and we don’t ask you any questions. If you come here and you need help, help yourself, we’re here to help with groceries or clothing or what have you.” said Palmertree.

Palmertree says in addition to non-perishable goods and clothes, she also has some basic toiletry necessities the community might need right now. To keep up her service, she’s asking others to unite together and help out those in need.

“What we’re trying to do is get you to donate your used clothing to us, so I can clean it up, hang it up, and give it out free in the community,” said Palmertree. To get in touch with Palmertree and the Learning and Outreach center, here is the link to her contact.