Learners Today, leaders tomorrow: Homemade Lava Lamp!

WEST MONROE, La. (04/09/2020) — With the Coronavirus keeping children from school and many companies asking employees to work from home, parents have found themselves trying to keep their kids occupied and learning all day.

We here at KTVE/KARD understand that it’s no easy task, especially when trying to balance parenting with a full-time job. To help we have started a new series called “Learners today, leaders tomorrow“, which will offer plenty of hands-on educational activities for children, tweens and teens.

Our first project is Lava Lamps! Here’s what you need:

A clear container filled with about a 1/2 cup of water

Food coloring

Baby oil

Alka seltzer

Here’s what you do:

In the water, add food coloring and stir it in. Then add a 1/2 cup of baby oil. (The oil and water don’t mix because the water is heavier than the oil). Next, take one tablet of Alka Seltzer, break it in half, and drop into the glass. Voila, there is your homemade lava lamp!

For extra fun, you can go into a dark room and shine a flashlight through it.

Tomorrow’s experiment will be about making crystal geodes, another project you can do at home with a few simple ingredients.