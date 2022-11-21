NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Louisiana leaders will be kicking off the 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning.

The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups.

The following state and local leaders and university leaders will be at the presser:

Lt. Governor of the State of Louisiana – Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser

Mayor of the City of New Orleans – Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Representatives of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus & New Orleans City Council

Representatives from the State of Louisiana and The City of New Orleans tourism industry

President of Grambling State University – President Richard J. “Rick” Gallot, Jr.

President/Chancellor of Southern University and A&M College System – President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields

Grambling Head Football Coach Hu Jackson, Southern University Head Football Coach Eric Dooley

Directors of Athletics, Assistant Coaches and Players from GSU and SU

The presser is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday. Watch it live in this article.

The game is set to kick off on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at mybayouclassic.com.