JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An agent with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was able to rescue a 7-year-old girl who was thrown from her vessel Saturday in Grand Isle beach.

According to the LDWF, Sgt. Stephen Rhodes was on patrol alone when he observed a vessel trying to exit the rock jetties.

The vessel then began taking on water and capsized, LDWF said.

Good Samaritans transported Sgt. Rhodes to the capsized vessel that had eight people on top of the hull.

On scene he learned about a missing 7-year-old who was still in the water, LDWF said.

They said when all 8 people involved were safely on his vessel, Rhodes jumped into the water to look for the child and located her under the capsized vessel.

He brought her above water and started CPR and was able to revive the girl and get her breathing, LDWF said.

After stabilization, they said, she was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans where she is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are extremely proud of the actions of Sgt. Rhodes. He did an exceptional job of using good judgement and his training to help save the life of this young girl and the other occupants in the capsized vessel,” said Col. Chad Hebert, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division.

“Would also like to thank all of the good Samaritans that assisted in this successful rescue. Sgt. Rhodes was on patrol by himself and these good Samaritans helped him perform this rescue faster. That time saved probably made it possible to resuscitate the young girl.”