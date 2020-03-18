LDH releases new coronavirus numbers

Coronavirus Information

by: Michael Scheidt

There are new numbers relating to the coronavirus from the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, there are 280 reported cases in the state.

The state lab has completed 703 tests.

13 of the 64 parishes have reported having a case of coronavirus.

A total of 7 people have died from the coronavirus in Louisiana.

