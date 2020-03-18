LDH releases new coronavirus numbers

There are new numbers relating to the coronavirus from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, there are 280 reported cases in the state.
The state lab has completed 703 tests.
13 of the 64 parishes have reported having a case of coronavirus.
A total of 7 people have died from the coronavirus in Louisiana.
