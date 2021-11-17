LDH recommending COVID vaccine boosters for all 18 and over ahead of holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is recommending COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults 18 and older ahead of the holiday season.

In light of cases rising in other parts of the country, and the holiday season being a busy time for traveling, the LDH implores that Louisianans take the extra step of protection and recommends that those who are fully vaccinated get the booster shot as well as those who haven’t received a vaccine to get their first dose.

A person is considered fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

By working together, we have made significant progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our state, which is why as we head into the holiday season it is critical that Louisianans get a booster shot as soon as they become eligible in order to protect themselves and their loved ones against the possibility of another surge. The vaccines are widely available, safe and offer the most effective protection we have against this virus. We want everyone to spend time with their family and friends and to do so as safely as possible. Gov. John Bel Edwards

Effective immediately, the following individuals are now eligible and recommended to receive a booster dose:

Anyone 18 and older who completed their two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series 6 or more months ago

Anyone 18 and older who received their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. Federal guidelines currently allow for this type of mix and match dosing for boosters.

According to LDH, available data right now shows that all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death. The LDH says that vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, reduce the spread of the virus, and help prevent new variants from emerging.

Those who have questions about whether a COVID-19 vaccine booster is right for them are encouraged to speak with a medical professional. For additional help, individuals can call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774, call 211 or go to covidvaccine.la.gov.

Incentives are also still available. The Shot For 100 incentive is available for the rest of November. Anyone who hasn’t gone Sleeves Up can still get their free, safe, and effective vaccine along with a $100 Visa debit card.