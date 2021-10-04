LDH recognizes Ochsner LSU Health Monroe for improving birth/labor unit

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC) are recognizing hospitals that have achieved new designations for committing to practices that improve the quality and outcomes for childbirth.

One of the 16 hospitals that received recognition from the LDH and LaPQC is Ochsner LSU Health Monroe.

Hospitals that achieved Birth Ready Plus Designation have met a higher threshold of compliance and achievement of requirements; however, all facilities that achieve this designation have done the hard work of improving the culture of care and consistency at their facilities.

“Disparities in birth outcomes experienced by mothers in Louisiana are unfortunately well documented, but through the LaPQC the Louisiana Department of Health is working to change that narrative,” DH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips.