LDH introduces Safer, Smarter Schools program, weekly testing with payout incentive

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health says they are aiming to support Louisiana schools by providing COVID-19 testing options at no cost to any school in the state with the shared goal to keep schools open and prevent outbreaks.

Those who enroll into the program will be eligible for an incentive. Participants will have the option to choose to receive a virtual or physical gift card. Virtual cards are distributed instantly once approved via email and physical cards will be mailed to those who sign up.

If a participant wishes to receive a physical card for incentive payments, they must sign up for both the program and the payment portion of the program by November 1, 2021.

At this time, it is unclear how much the monthly payment will be but those who participate will be tested on a weekly basis. This includes anyone on the school campus: students, teachers and staff. After the first payment distribution, payments will be processed monthly at the end of every month.

All Louisiana schools will have the information needed to enroll in the Safer, Smarter Schools program. Currently, payments are scheduled for pay out through the end of the school year in 2022 or until the funds set aside for the program has been spent.