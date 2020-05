MONROE, LA (05/27/20) It's National Drug Court Month and Louisiana Delta Community College was honored today for their community efforts. They partner with the Fourth Judicial Drug and Alcohol Court to enhance the lives of those in drug court by furthering their education.

This helps participants in their employment, housing, financial stability and family reunification, which positively benefits the community as well. Officials and participants gathered in front of LDCC to receive a plaque for their efforts.