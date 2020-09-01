Laura brings “never before seen” power restoration efforts to the ArkLaMiss

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) “There was no parish left untouched from this storm” Roderick Worthy, Customer Service Manager at Entergy said.

Nearly a week later, linemen from 3 dozen states and Canada continue to restore power across the ArkLaMiss.

While progress is being made, the unique magnitude of the damage is one reason why outages have continued.

“This is unprecedented for North Louisiana” Worthy said.

Damage extended into their entire delivery system, as opposed to localized areas which is usually seen in severe weather events.

“We experienced an event where we had a significant part of our transmission damaged. we had entire cities and parishes not able to receive power” Worthy said.

This doesn’t include delays caused by other damage such as downed trees and smaller power lines.

“Our first priority is to make sure that the work zone is safe. and then they’ll go through the process of identifying what’s needed and get that either repaired or replaced” Worthy said.

This has resulted in power coming on in sections, as opposed to area-wide. Residents can also help keep linemen safe by following social distancing, staying aware of their surroundings and not connecting generators to main lines.

Even though power restoration efforts have been limited by these factors, residents are happy to see crews in their neighborhoods working as hard as they can to get the power on as soon as possible.

Aaron Harrison is a resident of town and country and has been patiently waiting for power since Laura left. He sustained damage to his home while losing all of his food.

“Once I saw the trucks come to the neighborhood, I walked down there and welcomed the guys to Monroe, Louisiana and just told them we welcome them and we know some things are going to get done.” Harrison said.