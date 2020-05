MONROE, LA (5/28/20)-- With the meat shortage at the grocery stores, local meat markets are seeing an uptick in customers buying meat from them.

"When they are out, they start to look everywhere. We got wiped out. I mean every time they go out grocery shopping at the first of the month, we get wiped out because I bring in enough product to do what I can do," said James Massey, owner of Massey's Meat Market.