SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Schools have announced a new district-wide policy that effectively overrules a Byrd High School principal’s refusal to allow a student who passed away to be recognized at what would have been her graduation ceremony later this month.

The new policy comes amid an outcry over the decision and prompted an online petition that has gathered more than 15,000 signatures since it was created Thursday, calling for the school to reverse the decision not to allow a seat to remain vacant in honor of Mackenzie Jewitt at the upcoming graduation ceremony on May 26.

According to the petition, the C.E. Byrd senior unexpectedly passed away on March 24.

“Mr. Jerry Badgley, the principal of Byrd, has denied Mackenzie’s parents’ request of honoring her at graduation by simply leaving a seat vacant for her and calling her name as an honorary graduate with a moment of silence. Although many principals within Caddo Parish have honored their students in the past by doing this very thing, Mr. Badgley states that he does not want to honor her because other parents and other students may take offense to it and that it would be a mental distraction from the ceremony and the students,” according to petition creator Raylette Pinkston.

“Caddo Parish Public Schools is committed to honoring the life and legacy of former students that pass during their high school years,” the school district said in a statement announcing the new policy.

“In doing so, a new procedure that applies to district high school graduation ceremonies will include a vacant chair to honor where the passed student would have been seated and their name will be listed in the program and called out in alphabetical order. A parent or designee may also receive the diploma or honorary diploma on stage during the ceremony.”

The school district says the procedure will go into effect immediately for all 2022 graduations.

Jewitt was a heart transplant recipient who played on the Lady Jackets basketball team and was in the marching band, according to the change.org petition.