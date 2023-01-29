LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Troop E of the Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 at Louisiana Highway 124 on January 28, 2023, at approximately 10:30 AM. As a result of the crash, 68-year-old Julia Walker of Winnfield died.

According to the initial investigation, a 2018 Toyota Rav4 driven by 70-year-old Faye Johns of Winnfield was preparing to turn at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 124 and Louisiana Highway 125. Johns failed to yield to a southbound 1999 Kenworth commercial vehicle while turning left onto Louisiana Highway 125 which led to Johns’ vehicle getting struck by the Kenworth. Johns’ failure to yield is still under investigation.

A local hospital treated both Johns and her passenger, Walker, who were restrained in the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries. Troop E was notified at approximately 10:00 PM that Walker had died. No injuries were sustained by the driver of the Kenworth, who was also restrained.

The crash remains an ongoing investigation, but distracted and inattentive driving is the leading cause of crashes in Louisiana.