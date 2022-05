JENA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a blood drive located at 1050 Courthouse Street in Jena, La. The blood drive will take place from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Participants can schedule an appointment and donate to receive free Raising Cane’s chicken strips and sauce.