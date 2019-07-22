LaSalle Parish deputies search for missing 4 year old & his estranged mother accused of taking him

LASALLE PARISH, La. (7/21/2019) — According to a post on the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, they are searching for a missing 4 year old they say was taken by his estranged mother.

Deputies say at 5:39 p.m. on Sunday July 21, they were called to a home on Farris Road. The caller said 4 year old Jayden Paul Farris was taken by his estranged mother, 37 year old Ashley Nicole Cannon took him after illegally coming into the home.

They were last seen in a late model silver SUV, and they may be in the Alexandria or Lafayette area.

IF YOU SEE THEM, CALL THE LASALLE PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT (318) 992-2151 OR CALL YOUR LOCAL 911

Deputies say Ashley has a history of mental illness and substance abuse. She is 5’1″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds. Jayden has light brown skin, brown eyes, black hair, about 3 1/2 feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds. He was wearing a greet t-shirt and grey pants.