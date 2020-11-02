Las Vegas man allegedly sets fire to hotel room in Rayne

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A Las Vegas man was booked into jail after the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) said he intentionally set fire to his Rayne hotel room with 44 other people in the building.

Reginald Bonner, 23, was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on one count of aggravated arson.

Just before 2 p.m on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the Rayne Police requested the SFM’s assistance to determine the origin of a fire at the Best Western hotel in the 1400 block of N. Polk Street. The damage was limited to one unit and had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. A fire alarm alerted law enforcement to the blaze.

Witness statements said Bonner was the sole occupant of the hotel room and had just come from the room to check out of the hotel moments before the alarm was activated. SFM officials determined the fire was intentionally set.

Bonner was caught at a nearby gas station and taken into custody.