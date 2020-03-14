Landry Vineyards host concert after Gov. Edwards clarifies no restrictions on open-air events

WEST MONROE, LA (03/14/20)– Many organizations have canceled and postponed events due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Landry Vineyards is welcoming people in for their first outdoor concert of the 2020 season.



“This is our first concert and for that reason, we really don’t want to cancel it. Secondly, we really don’t want to be controlled by fear,” said Jeff Landry, Owner of Landry Vineyards.



On Friday Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards, signed a proclamation that halts any gathering of more than 250 people until, April 13th.



“So we had called it off when he [Gov. Edwards] said all the events and then when he clarified it, that open-air events were not restricted. We decided to go ahead a move forward with the event,” said Landry.

While the coronavirus has struck fear in many, Jeff Landry says he hopes this event can offer a moment of relief.

“everybody’s thinking about it, talking about it, acting on it in way or another, there is high anxiety. We believe an event like this will be helpful to the people of our area,” said Landry.

Jeff says he wants to put people’s minds at ease, they have done their homework, they’ve talked with professionals, and there will be precautions in place at the concert. He says he doesn’t believe this event will put people at risk.



“According to the CDC, the risk is very low for our area right now,” said Landry.

Whether it’s a large or small crowd, it doesn’t matter, Landry Vineyards is just happy the restriction isn’t keeping them from giving the community a taste of normalcy during this very stressful time.



“People just have to make up their own mind if they want to come or not come just like going to a grocery store or a movie theater,” said Libby Landry, owner of Landry Vineyards.

Jeff says they support the government and they’re going to follow the rules if there is a restriction put on outdoor events. As of now, Landry will continue to keep a close eye on directives sent down from the state and federal government.