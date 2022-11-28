WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Discover Monroe-West Monroe hosted a ribbon cutting at the Land of Lights on Monday, November 28..

The Land of Lights is a free, walk-through Christmas light display.

Mayor Staci Mitchell, Senator Jay Morris, and Discover Monroe-West Monroe president Alana Cooper were speakers at the ceremony.

“Well, the holiday season in Downtown West Monroe and all over the Twin Cities is kicking off and is going great. It opens at 5pm but it also brings a lot of people down to this area. So, of course businesses will be able to generate some sales from all the additional people downtown.”

Payton Ballew is a local visitor and he says he enjoys coming to downtown West Monroe with his family.

“I love bringing my niece and nephew out here, hopefully when he is older.”

“It’s nice to be able to come out here, and it’s very festive and it’s great to walk through it,” said Todd Martin, another local.

The walk through is available now through December 31st.