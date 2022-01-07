Lake Providence buildings consumed by devastating fire

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -Lake Providence officials respond to a multi-structure fire on Jan 7 morning where three buildings were completely destroyed by the devastating fire on Lake St.

The Lake Providence Fire Department still is in the process of extinguishing the fire.

“It was burning really really bad from the back all the way up to the front.” Says Fire Chief, Keith Larry.

Larry says no one got injured. And one of the buildings consumed by the fire was a church

“The people from the church came by and they were standing right here. They were very destroyed from it, and hurt by it.” Larry told KTVE news.

Unique Fashions Variety Store business owner, Michael Charles Owens, says he has his shop right on the same street. He says he feels bad for what happened to the other store owners.

“My heart goes out to all those businesses that are here.” Says Owen.

“But right now, at this point, I don’t even know if I want to open my business up today because I feel so down knowing what happened to these business owners.” Says Owen.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.