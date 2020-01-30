Louisiana teen arrested for child porn and sex abuse media collection

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police say a Lake Charles teen was arrested for allegedly being in possession of and uploading child sexual abuse pictures and videos.

Officials say Homeland Security Investigations contacted Louisiana State Police in reference to an individual uploading pornography involving juveniles.

On January 30 troopers arrested 18-year-old Garrett O’Quain of Lake Charles. According to LSP, during questioning, O’Quain admitted to having and downloading the pictures and videos.

O’Quain was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. He is being charged with 376 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. His bond was set at $50,000.00