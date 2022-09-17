LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), Leroy Miles Jr., 23, escaped from the facility on Sept. 16.

Miles is described as 5’11, with black hair and brown eyes, and about 155 lbs. His last known address was on Nicole St. in Bayou Blue, according to LPSO.

According to LPSO, Miles squeezed through a drainage opening with the help of one or more inmates as well as a person or persons outside of the facility.

Miles was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Sept. 4 on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice. LPSO said that he is also being held on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and attempted second-degree murder.

Courtesy of Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.