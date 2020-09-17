Lafayette Police: Gun store heist poses danger to public

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is asking for help from the public to track down two men, seen in security camera video, who broke into The Rustic Renegade on September 9.

The video shows the suspects grabbing as many guns off the showroom display as they can, and shoving them in backpacks.

Caleb Morse owns the store. He says the burglars were in and out of the store in less than a minute.

“It’s really not good for the community, because I’ve got our firearms that would be in the hands of responsible firearm owners, that are now in the hands of criminals,” said Morse.

During this burglary, the bad guys got away with 23 guns worth $22,000. Back in June, there was another overnight break-in. Sixteen guns worth $18,000 were stolen. That’s a total of 39 guns now on the streets.

“I don’t appreciate theft. Nothing in life comes easy. Nothing in life comes free,” said Morse. “I would appreciate a little integrity. Turn them in. Turn yourselves in. Turn the firearms in. Whatever you can do to try to dig yourselves out of the hole you’ve gotten into.”

Lafayette Police are concerned about this many guns in the hands of the wrong people.

“So, obviously this is a major concern with these guns getting into the hands of the bad guys,” said Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin. “This poses a grave danger to the public. We’re doing everything we can to recover as many of these guns as possible.”

If anyone has any information that can help with this investigation is urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App.