Lafayette Police flagged down after man seen carrying unconscious woman in downtown area

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say officers on duty in the downtown area Friday night were flagged down and told that a man was seen walking in the area carrying an unconscious woman.

They incident, according to police, happened around midnight in the 500 block of Jefferson Street.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers investigating the tip learned that the female in question was unconscious due to a suspected drug overdose.

She said police administered Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

The victim refused any further medical treatment thereafter, Greene said.

Green did not give KLFY any additional information on the male.

She said police also worked two additional overdose cases Friday night in the downtown area.

A second woman, she said, was found alone and without a pulse.

Medics arrived and worked on the victim until they were able to obtain a pulse, she said.

She was then transported to a local hospital where her condition too also remains unknown.

A third person found was treated on scene, police said.

Greene said it remains unknown whether or not the victims knew each other or if the cases are related.

An opioid overdose happens when a person has overloaded their body with medications or illicit drugs, or a combination of opioids and other medications, drugs, or alcohol, the CDC says.

Every day, approximately 130 people die from an opioid overdose in the United States, they said.