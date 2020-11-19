Lafayette Parish sues to have Officer fired

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory is suing to remove a police officer from his job for allegedly using excessive force.

Lafayette Police Officer Jeremy Robert was suspended one day without pay after using excessive force during an April arrest. Video shows that he pulled a handcuffed woman from a patrol car and later “hogtied” her.

Roberts was terminated by Guillory. Now the Lafayette’s Fire and Police Civil Service Board, which oversees employee discipline, overruled Guillory, reinstating the four-year police patrolman. Mayor-President Guillory filed a lawsuit two months ago asking a judge to allow the city-parish government to terminate Robert.

“The actions of Jeremy Robert are not becoming of any officer in the Lafayette Police Department or any police department in the civil world,” Guillory said in a statement to KLFY-TV.