BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business.

EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.

Murphy left the area heading south on Essen Lane before he was found. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with obscenity.