Lafayette man arrested after leading police on high speed pursuit with three children in vehicle

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 33-year-old Lafayette man has been arrested after police say he led detectives on a high-speed chase from Morgan City to Terrebonne Parish with three young children in the back seat.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 9 p.m. Monday when detectives received a report that Morgan City Police were in pursuit of a Jeep Cherokee being driven by John Mercier.

Detectives say he was driving in a reckless manner and exceeding the posted speed limit as well as violating other traffic laws as he attempted to elude law enforcement.

A spike strip had to be deployed which slowly flattened his tires causing him to come to a stop, detectives said.

The three children, who ranged in age from 3 to 9-years-old, were not injured.

Mercier was arrested for aggravated flight, three counts of child desertion, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, and possession of a legend drug.

After being checked and cleared by medical personal, Terrebonne Parish officials say he was booked at the criminal justice complex with a bond set at $100k.