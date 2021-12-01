Lafayette High student chosen as finalist for U.S. Senate scholarship program

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Paresh Kolluru, a senior at Lafayette High, was recognized as a state finalist for the U.S. Senate Scholarship on Nov. 8.

Six other young men were announced as finalists in a virtual ceremony by Marian Johnson, the Education Program Consultant at the Department of Education. From these candidates, two delegates and two alternates will be announced in January by the Hearst Foundation. The delegates will be awarded a $10,000 college scholarship and will be invited to the Annual Washington Week in Washington, D.C. with delegates from across the country.

The finalists represent the best the state has to offer from public, private, and parochial schools.